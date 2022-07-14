Has Kibera socialite Pritty Vishy found love again?





Singer Madini Classic and Kibera socialite Purity Vishenwa alias Pritty Vishy recently went public about their relationship, but netizens seem to think otherwise about their love affair.

Madini, born John Phillip Ouma, in a recent interview with YouTube content creator Nicholas Kioko openly acknowledged Pritty Vishy, who is also singer Stevo Simple Boy’s ex-girlfriend, as his girlfriend.

The revelation, however, was met with a lot of backlash from netizens claiming the singer is simply working on a project with the social media influencer.

During the interview, Madini denied claims that he is chasing clout saying, “The moment you go public people will always think it’s for clout.”

He went on to add, “It’s not a bad thing really. I’m concentrating on my music, Pritty is focusing on her things, and when Kenyans see two celebrities doing things they think it is kiki or we are pushing a product.”

Madini defended his relationship with Pritty Vishy saying people are assuming their relationship is new because of their recent photos, yet they have been seeing each other for a while without publicizing it.

“I mean we never posted we were together its people who saw pictures and assumed it was new. But tulikuwa tumekaa. So it’s expected that people will say it’s kiki. But to us, it is not kiki.”

Sharing her sentiments on the matter, Pritty Vishy said she does not care whether people think it’s clout chasing or not because when celebrities are involved, they are quick to assume something is cooking.

“So be it if people think it’s kiki. The moment they see two celebrities hanging out they think there is something we are cooking. It’s not bad, okay, we might be dating when we decide to do a song together then it’s not bad. Maybe in one way, I am supporting him in another way we are just having fun,” said Pritty.

Madini had last week offered to pay Sh4 million in dowry, which is double the amount the socialite had requested for her bride price.

“Just look at her have you ever seen her looking like this before? She said her dowry is two million but mimi kwangu nitatoa four million. It s because she appreciates me, she respects me she understands me so that is something that is very normal,” said Madini.

The singer added that if he does not manage to raise the amount on his own, he’ll ask for assistance from his fans.

“If I’m not able to pay it, you guys will contribute for me. Bora ifike 4 million. I will put up the paybill.”