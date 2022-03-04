Has Rigathi Gachagua quit the running mate race?





Mathira lawmaker Rigathi Gachagua appears to be out of the running to become the country’s next Deputy President.

The vocal MP, who is particularly close to Deputy President William Ruto, has been considered by analysts as his possible running mate ahead of the August 2022 polls.

But then, he recently announced intent to retain his parliamentary seat come August.

And he did it in style, by paying the nomination fees for the seat to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a political outfit associated with the DP, and then sharing the receipt on his Facebook page.

“I have officially left my former party Jubilee and joined the Party of the future UDA,” he wrote.

Adding: “I have paid the official fee to defend the Mathira Parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket. I invite all those who wish to unseat me to join UDA before tomorrow’s deadline and face me in the Party nominations as they have no chance being in any Party associated with Azimio.”

The receipt indicates he parted with Sh250,0000 as nomination fees.

That he has announced he will be contesting for the parliamentary seat automatically rules him out for the running mate position as the constitution bars him for holding both offices.

But then, the nomination fees could be a a fall back plan for the legislator in the event he still wants to be the next DP but then along the way fails to get it.

Gachagua’s move comes a week after he was omitted from the DP’s delegation currently on a tour of the US and UK.

It also comes days after he suggested there is an agreement the DP’s running mate will be from Central Kenya.

Other politicians considered as the DP’s running mates are Alice Wahome, Musalia Mudavadi, Kithure Kindiki and Ndindi Nyoro.