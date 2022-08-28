Join our Telegram Channel
Hassan Joho bids emotional farewell to Mombasa county staff

By Wangu Kanuri August 28th, 2022

Outgoing Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho has thanked the county staff for their support for the ten years they worked together.

Additionally, as he reflected on the 10 years he had been the governor, the flamboyant politician was filled with joy of the things he said he’d achieved with his soon to be former employees.

Joho shot to the political scene in 2007 when he was elected Kisauni MP.

A popular politician and businessman, Joho then successfully served as Mombasa governor for ten years.

He is an ardent supporter of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) vice-chairperson.

Odinga had promised him the Lands Cabinet Secretary position had he won the presidency in the August 2022 polls.

 

 

 

