Hassan Joho bids emotional farewell to Mombasa county staff





Outgoing Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho has thanked the county staff for their support for the ten years they worked together.

1/3 As I reflect upon the last 10 years as governor of this great county of Mombasa, I am filled with joy of all the great things that we achieved together. This particular journey of transformation required a lot of courage and resilience from all of us. pic.twitter.com/Uz6HhRkj3f — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) August 27, 2022

3/3 I also wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the great people of Mombasa for your trust and support through out my tenure. May the Almighty Allah SWT continue to shower his blessings upon the people on Mombasa. Amin. pic.twitter.com/kbCuHm9Eq4 — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) August 27, 2022

Additionally, as he reflected on the 10 years he had been the governor, the flamboyant politician was filled with joy of the things he said he’d achieved with his soon to be former employees.

Joho shot to the political scene in 2007 when he was elected Kisauni MP.

A popular politician and businessman, Joho then successfully served as Mombasa governor for ten years.

He is an ardent supporter of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) vice-chairperson.

Odinga had promised him the Lands Cabinet Secretary position had he won the presidency in the August 2022 polls.