Hassan Mwana wa Ali quits Radio Maisha





Veteran Swahili radio presenter, Hassan Mwana wa Ali has announced his exit from Radio Maisha after a 13-years stint.

Although he has not revealed his next move, Mwana wa Ali promised his fans that he will keep them informed.

“Ni rasmi sasa! Kwaheri Radio Maisha! Ahsanteni sana mashabiki wangu! Nyinyi ni wa nguvu! Mola Mbele! (It’s now official. I’m quitting Radio Maisha. I appreciate all my fans, you are formidable. God is leading us through in everything)” Mwana wa Ali wrote on Saturday on his Facebook page.

Prior to the official announcement, the radio presenter shared YouTube videos bidding goodbye to his fans.

“I will announce my next move through my official social media pages, the verified ones (Facebook and Twitter),” he said.

He also uploaded a video of his last show at the radio station. The posts were followed by updates of other shows he hosted at Radio Maisha, and roles and position he held.

The presenter, who is known for his eloquence in Swahili, he has been hosting, Nuhu ya Lugha – Elimu na Burudani programme at the Standard Media Group owned station.

The presenter has also been engaging his fans on topical questions through his Chemsha Bongo column on the Nairobian newspaper. He was also a Swahili football commentator.

His last Chemsha Bongo column was titled “Kwaheri Radio Maisha, buriani Nairobian, adieu The Standard!”

Rumours of his imminent departure from the radio station started doing rounds on Friday even as he requested his fans to be patient.

“Tukutane kesho majaaliwa kuanzia saa moja asubuhi. Utajua mbivu na mbichi; nitapasua mbarika! Alamsiki! (Let’s make a date tomorrow, God willing, beginning 7am. I will let you known what you need to know)” he wrote on Friday evening.

