Havi: I’ve lost, but stop wasting your time trolling me

Lawyer Nelson Havu appears to purchase a bicycle at a shop in protest over the rise of fuel prices. PHOTO: COURTESY

Nelson Havi is the latest aspiring politician to wave the white flag.

The renowned lawyer, who until recently served as the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president, on Wednesday conceded defeat in his quest to capture the Westlands parliamentary seat.

This is even before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) announced the constituency’s official results.

He also appeared to critic the opinion of the voters in the constituency.

Well done Team Havi. We are the minority in the contest for Westlands. The majority chose Timothy Wanyonyi. They duly deserve him in their wisdom or lack of it. On our part, we are contented with the outcome. Congratulations to you my elder brother, Tim Wanyonyi. Serve well. — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) August 10, 2022

He also asked his followers on Twitter to ‘stop trolling him’ and instead ‘maximize their time on earth’.

Twelve good hours of deserved sleep, a cold shower and I am off to work in my daughter’s Opuk Debe Debe. She has left for London. Life goes on. Do not waste your time trolling me. Maximize the use of your time on earth before it stops running and you become eternal, dead! pic.twitter.com/OtsJF5ZOXl — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) August 10, 2022

Following the concession, Havi’s main competitor, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Tim Wanyonyi, is expected to be re-elected as Westlands MP for a third term.

Before opting to defend his seat, Wanyonyi announced his intent to vie for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

However, he was requested by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga to step down in favor of Polycarp Igathe. The change of mind is what analysts believe complicated Havi’s bid to capture the seat.

Havi’s loss comes despite employing tactics on the campaign trail, including buying a bicycle and riding it to work daily in an apparent protest against the high prices of petrol.