Havi: I’ve lost, but stop wasting your time trolling me

By Wangu Kanuri August 10th, 2022 1 min read

Nelson Havi is the latest aspiring politician to wave the white flag.

The renowned lawyer, who until recently served as the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president, on Wednesday conceded defeat in his quest to capture the Westlands parliamentary seat.

This is even before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) announced the constituency’s official results.

He also appeared to critic the opinion of the voters in the constituency.

He also asked his followers on Twitter to ‘stop trolling him’ and instead ‘maximize their time on earth’.

 

Following the concession, Havi’s main competitor, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Tim Wanyonyi, is expected to be re-elected as Westlands MP for a third term.

Before opting to defend his seat, Wanyonyi announced his intent to vie for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

However, he was requested by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga to step down in favor of Polycarp Igathe. The change of mind is what analysts believe complicated Havi’s bid to capture the seat.

Havi’s loss comes despite employing tactics on the campaign trail, including buying a bicycle and riding it to work daily in an apparent protest against the high prices of petrol.

