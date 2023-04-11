He swerved to avoid hitting a motorbike – city man’s last moments

Najib Osman Ibrahim was on his way from the city center when the accident happened.

Najib Osman Ibrahim was on his way from the city center when the accident happened.





The family of a man who was involved in a grisly road accident that claimed his life has finally been informed of what transpired by the authorities.

Mr Najib Osman Ibrahim was on his way from the city center when the vehicle of registration number KDL 241B which he was driving was involved in an accident, killing him on the spot.

The accident, which took place on the night of Sunday, April 9, 2023, caused traffic mayhem along the busy roundabout.

Witnesses say that Mr Osman veered off the road as he avoided hitting a motorbike rider who overtook him from the wrong direction.

“He was trying to save a life by not knocking a motorbike rider but unfortunately he paid the ultimate prize which claimed his life,” said Gabriel Kamau who is a mechanic around Globe Cinema.

Also read: Kasarani fall: Woman thrown from second floor speaks up as suspects are arrested

On Monday, various people posted on social media sites asking anyone who knew Mr Osman to inform the family of what had happened.

This is after it emerged that he died on the spot, and officers decided to take his body to the City Mortuary after realizing that he was no more.

His body was registered into the facility as an unknown male adult.

The officers also towed his vehicle to the Nairobi Central Police Station, where the vehicle is currently being held.

Nairobi News has established that the family was busy at the station on Monday, April 10, trying to get clearance to take the vehicle to the mechanic and prepare for his burial.

A family source who spoke in confidentiality said they planned to give the media more information once the burial was over.

“For now we are all up and down as we plan for the burial. We would want to share more about him after the sendoff,” said the family source.

The deceased will today, April 11, 2023, be laid to rest at the Lang’ata Cemetery as per to the Muslim tradition.

Also read: The mind of a fugitive: How escapee rapist and murderer Thabo Bester hid his identity