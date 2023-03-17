Health CS revokes appointment of two Kemsa board members after a week

Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Health Susan Nakhumicha Wafula taking the oath of office at State House Nairobi on Thursday, October 27, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Health Cabinet Secretary Dr Nakhumicha Wafula on Friday through a gazette notice revoked the appointment of two Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) board members just a week after she appointed them.

The CS had picked Wato Doko and John Konchellah as members of the board of directors at Kemsa. The two, who were appointed on March 6, 2023, were to serve for a period of three years, with effect from the March 10, 2023.

In the gazette notice issued on Friday, March 17, 2023, Dr Wafula did not give reasons as to why she had revoked the appointments.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (1) (e) of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provision Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Health revokes the appointment of Wato Doha and John Konchella as Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority,” the gazette notice reads.

Last month, President William Ruto appointed Daniel Rono as the chairperson of Kemsa for a period of three years, replacing Mary Chao Mwadime, who was appointed to the position in April 2021 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta. Mwadime’s three-year term was yet to expire.

The president has been making more appointments in the leadership of key parastatals as he continues to push out MrKenyatta’s appointees and replace them with his people.

