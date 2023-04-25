Heavy rains hit Nairobi as weatherman predicts wet week

A flooded section Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi's CBD following heavy rains in the capital on March 23, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Nairobi residents were caught unawares on Tuesday afternoon when heavy rains suddenly pounded the city. The afternoon downpour disrupted business in Nairobi City as it left city roads and streets flooded due to poor drainage.

The one-hour downpour left pedestrians stranded as most streets were flooded forcing them to either wade through the flood waters or hop on pavements along shop entrances.

The Kenya Meteorological Department in a statement said the current heavy downpour being experienced across the country is expected to continue throughout the week.

According to a weather forecast issued on Tuesday, rains are expected to increase to more than 30mm in the Central Highlands, including Nairobi, the South and Central Rift Valley, the Southeastern lowlands, off the South Coast, and parts of Northeastern Kenya.

“The rainfall is expected to spread to North Western region and Lake Basin on Wednesday 26th April 2023,” the Kenya Meteorological Department said in a statement.

The heavy rain is expected to continue over several parts of the country on Saturday 29 with a reduced intensity over the South Western and Coastal areas.

“Strong winds of more than 25knots (12 m/s) are expected over North-western Kenya,” said the weatherman.

The counties to be affected are Embu, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang’a, Meru, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Nairobi, Narok and Kisii.

Others are Homa Bay, Migori, Kisumu, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River,Mandera, Lamu, Mombasa, Marsabit, Isiolo, Wajir and Garissa.

Residents of the aforementioned areas have been advised to be wary of potential flooding. They have also been advised to avoid driving or walking through moving water, open fields and sheltering under trees or near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes.

“The strong winds may blow off roofs, uproot trees and cause structural damage,” read the forecast.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, preliminary predictions indicate that the expected March, April and May 2023 rainfall is likely to be depressed and characterised by a late onset and poor distribution in time and space.

