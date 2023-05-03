Heiress Anerlisa Muigai’s foolproof way to avoid cults

Heiress Anerlisa Muigai and (Right) Locals help homicide detectives carry bodies of three people exhumed from a shallow grave in Shakahola village in Kenya’s Kilifi County on April 21, 2023. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai is not happy with the way many Kenyans are falling prey to false religious beliefs.

Taking to her social media pages to share her views on religion, the renowned entrepreneur said she believes help can only come from God and that people should not be misled into believing that a man can save them.

“There’s something I want to talk about that most people don’t want to talk about… Real help comes from God, nobody should tell you that ‘kuna mtu’ who can lay hands on you or pray for you more than you can pray for yourself. God is not complicated,” was the first part of the businesswoman’s post.

She added, “You don’t need anyone other than a Bible study and the normal church mass. Pray and live by God’s standards. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!”

The voluptuous influencer went on to stress that people should learn to pray for themselves, adding that no one has the power to change someone else’s life except God.

“Don’t allow people to capitalise on you or sink you deep into Satanism all in the name of trying to improve your life. No one, and I repeat no one, has the power to change your life away from God’s will. Normalise prayer for yourself,” she said.

Just a few days ago, Anerlisa opened up about her healing journey, hailing the process as a beautiful shift in her personal growth. The business mogul, who was previously in an unhappy marriage, has been taking time for herself and is off the dating grid.

“The beauty of being healed and happy is that you can be very selective about who you bring into your personal life, especially in relationships. A draining and toxic partner is the worst thing you can have around, they make everything about you seem stuck,” said Anerlisa.

In another paragraph, the businesswoman hinted that she was not interested in romantic relationships, but rather in having a reliable companion with no sexual attachments.

“Sometimes you will just realise that you do not really want a formal relationship, you just need a male or female companion to communicate with or accompany you. Make it clear that your friendship is not sexual. There are people like that,” she said.

Just over a month ago, the Keroche heiress made a shocking revelation on her Instagram page that she had been celibate for seven months. “I’ve gone seven months without sex and I’m still going strong. I feel better and my perspective on everything has changed,” she shared.

