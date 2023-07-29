Helicopter Ministries preacher accused of encroachment on Nairobi Dam





Nairobi’s controversial preacher, Bishop Thomas Wahome of Helicopter Christ Ministries, is entangled in a predicament as a report from the Nairobi County Assembly Committee on Lands-Planning and Housing reveals that he has encroached upon the Nairobi Dam.

According to the Committee Chairperson, Alvin Palapala, the complaints were lodged by residents of Dam Estate in Lang’ata Constituency, accusing the church of land grabbing.

During a hearing on March 15, both parties were invited to present their grievances. Dam Estate residents accused the church of illegally occupying the dam’s riparian land, claiming that they had backfilled the area using construction waste from elsewhere, a process that began in 2022.

In response, the church defended its actions, citing a Temporary Occupation Licence (TOL) issued by the county government, which allowed them to continue operating amid a court case surrounding the matter.

The County Lands Chief Officer, Ms. Cecilia Koigu, submitted that the land on which Helicopter Church stands is burdened by a heavy Kenya Power and Lighting Company wayleave line. The County Lands office also reported plans to fence the dam to prevent further encroachments.

Upon visiting the site in late March, the Committee members, along with other officials, were informed by the Ward Administrator that the church and its surrounding structures were situated on the riparian land of the Nairobi Dam.

During the final hearing in April, Bishop Wahome failed to attend the meeting, which was attended by the Dam Estate chairperson, the church’s lawyer, the County Lands Chief Officer, and County Surveyors.

It was confirmed that the TOL for the church had been canceled in 2016, indicating that the county should reclaim its land.

Following this determination, the committee made two recommendations. Firstly, directing the county government, under Governor Johnson Sakaja, to remap, fence off the dam, and demolish illegal structures, including those allegedly erected by Bishop Helicopter’s church, within three months from the date of the communication.

Secondly, the County Executive Committee Member for Built Environment and Urban Planning, Mr. Stephen Gathuita Mwangi, was tasked with conducting an audit of all riparian lands within the county to ensure that no further encroachments occur.

