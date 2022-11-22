Hellfire awaits those who want to kill our farmers, Ole Kina fires at Moses Kuria

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at the Strathmore University during the 10th Annual SME Conference on November 17, 2022 PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at the Strathmore University during the 10th Annual SME Conference on November 17, 2022 PHOTO | DIANA NGILA





Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has fired back at Moses Kuria, the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry for Trade and Industrialization following his controversial remarks directed at those who are opposed to the government’s decision to import genetically modified organisms foods.

This after Mr Kuria announced that 10,000 tonnes of maize imports will be docking in Mombasa on Tuesday, 22nd November 2022, even before a gazette notice is issued.

Earlier, the CS had said critics of GMOs would burn in hell, adding that the real hustlers are dying of hunger and starvation.

Also read: Ghost workers: How Sakaja is getting rid of city imposters using technology

“It is completely callous for rich idlers and Twitterati with a bowl of pizza and fish fingers to continue attacking our GMO policy while Hustlers are dying of hunger and poisoned donkey meat. You will burn in hell,” the former Gatundu South MP tweeted.

However, in a rejoinder, Olekina tweeted: “Those who will rot in hell are those who want to kill our farmers for their kickbacks. No to GMO.”

Those who will rot in hell are those who want to kill our farmers for their kickbacks -: no to GMO — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) November 22, 2022

Also read: Prophetic importers! Martha Karua throws shade at Moses Kuria as maize imports dock before gazette notice

With the GMOs debate raging on, Mr Kuria on Friday said to the government would authorise the importation of GMO maize, adding that the government is ready to shoulder the potential backlash that could follow the decision.

“We have taken deliberate decisions to improve the current dire food situation in the country. We have decided to allow the importation of GMO maize into the country until the food situation improves,” Mr Kuria said, adding that the move would rattle farmers who had been hoarding maize to drive prices up.

Also read: Charlene Ruto unveils tree that was planted by her father in 2017

Kenya had been battling a biting food shortage amid long periods of droughts over the past two years which have heavily affected the production of maize, a staple food in Kenya, forcing the country to resort to imports to plug the deficit.

Last month, President William Ruto’s government lifted a 10-year ban on open cultivation and importation of GMO crops following the recommendation of a task force that was put in place to review the safety of GMOs.