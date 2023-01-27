‘Help me bury my sister,’ kin of Juja Dam mystery lady appeals

Mary Kamuyu sister of Fridah Warau Kamuyu who drowned at a dam in Juja. PHOTO| COURTESY

Mary Kamuyu sister of Fridah Warau Kamuyu who drowned at a dam in Juja. PHOTO| COURTESY





Mary Kamuyu, the sister of the lady who drowned last week with businessman Tirus Maina in Juja Dam, has penned an emotional tribute message to her on social media.

Mary Kamuyu shared photos of her sister, Fridah Warau Kamuyu, accompanied by a crying emoji on TikTok.

The devastated sister questioned why her sister died so young and suddenly.

“Rest easy, why now?” she wrote, adding, “Death is painful to all family members no matter the circumstance.”

Also read: Mystery Juja Dam woman: Who is Fridah Warau Kamuyu?

In yet another video, Mary requested her followers to share the message so that she could get help to travel back and bury her sister.

“I am in Saudia right now with no means to go back and bury my sister. It is everywhere on social media. I want people to share this message until I get help on how I can get means to come back and give her the last respect.”

“I would never deny my sister because of whatever happened and nobody wishes such a thing to happen.”

The body of Fridah Warau Kamuyu was identified yesterday by family members at the Nairobi City Mortuary.

The 22-year-old graduate is from Mathioya Murang’a county.

Also read: Widow of man who drowned in Juja Dam shared TikTok video on infidelity before his death

The body had been lying in the City Mortuary since she was retrieved from the dam last week.

In the incident, Fridah Warau, 22, and Tirus Maina, 39, were inside the car parked by the edge of the dam.

According to witnesses, the car started reversing slowly and plunged into the dam.

The rescue operations were postponed to the following day since it was already late.

The body of Fridah Warau was discovered first inside the dam, while that of Tirus Maina was trapped inside the car.

Maina’s family identified him as soon as photos of the car were shared online.

Also read: Juja Dam mystery: Police probing theories in couple’s drowning

The body of Fridah Warau was unclaimed since she had no identification documents in her possession.

An autopsy report revealed that she died as a result of drowning. Further, the postmortem report indicated bruises on her left arm.

Maina’s widow Margaret Kiiru had earlier requested members of the public to help with the identification of the woman who drowned together with her husband.

“We have not been able to identify the family of the young lady who drowned with my husband in Juja on Tuesday because when she was retrieved from the dam, she had no identification documents.

I have no problem getting to know who her family is or who can help us get to know them so that they can also have closure.’’

Tirus Maina will be laid to rest on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his family home in Nyeri.

Also read: My husband was not unfaithful, woman whose hubby died in dam accident says