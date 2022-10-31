Help the youth get jobs, DP Rigathi Gachagua tells Ababu Namwamba

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (second left) and Cabinet Secretary for Education Prof George Magoha (right) join students of Kisii National Polytechnic students on stage during their performance at the Kenya National Music Festival in Kisumu on September 23, 2022. PHOTO | ANTHONY NJAGI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has challenged Youth Affairs and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to devise ways of helping young people prosper.

The DP spoke on Monday at the launch of the Kenya Youth Employment Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program in Nairobi.

Namwamba was present.

A celebrated lawyer and politician, Namwamba have, following his formal appointment last week, taken over a docket that fully comprises the needs of the youth.

Several youths, most of whom have tertiary skills are struggling to get formal employment.

Meanwhile, the sports industry is also in some form of crisis following an international ban on Kenya by Fifa.

The DP also has reiterated that he and President William Ruto are not in office to create wealth.

Rather, he says the duo is interested in serving Kenyans and addressing the challenges facing the country.

“The President and I have no children that we are bringing up. We are not looking for wealth. We are just available to serve 24/7,” said the DP.

The DP also called on civil servants to timely issue services to Kenyans.

“If we waste your time here, thirty minutes, or one hour, the loss in the economy is unquantifiable, and you are just one person, why do you want to keep 200 people waiting? You think you’re so important? Who the hell do you think you are?”

“If you want to become a friend of President William Ruto, create five jobs for our young people and you will be his friend. Create five jobs for our young people and you will be his buddy,” he added.

He said the President is ready and available to engage with the private sector to create conducive business opportunities.

He also said some of the private sectors were poisoned during the campaign period.

“The wheelbarrow was just a symbol of hard work by ordinary people. So you were poisoned against us, that we were against industries, we will be killing big businesses, that we were only thinking about hustlers and ourselves.”

The DP confirmed the private sector will be a beneficiary of the Hustler fund.