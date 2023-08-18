Help us bury our son in Kenya – US based family pleads with netizens





A Kenyan family is reaching out to members of the public, seeking their support to raise funds to repatriate their loved one’s body following a tragic road accident in the United States of America (USA).

The family of Mr Payne Isichi Muyale, a student in the USA, is grappling with their kin’s heartbreaking loss, who died in a fatal accident in the wee hours of July 26, 2023.

The tragedy struck a particularly poignant chord as Mr. Muyale was on the brink of a new phase in his life—he was about to become a father. His wife, Ms. Ashley Handley, is pregnant and anticipated to give birth in February 2024.

“He was tragically in a car crash on July 26 at 1:30 am. Leading to instant death. He is survived by his Father, Matayo Muyale Isichi, two sisters, Shimrone and Stacy, nephew and his Fiancé Ashley Handley and unborn child due February first,” a statement issued by the family read in part.

The family further said that the deceased did not have life insurance, and the family’s wish was that he is sent back home for burial.

It further revealed that the International Morgue where his body is has asked for Sh1.4 million to bring the body home.

They are also seeking funds to support family members in their journey to the USA to assist in organizing the funeral arrangements.

Describing Mr Muyale as a devoted family man, the family emphasized their intention for the funds raised “will go to Payne’s safe return home to Kenya and to support his family in arranging the funeral.”

While a service date has not been confirmed, the urgency to bring Mr Muyale home remains high. His body currently rests at the coroner’s office in Louisville, Kentucky.

Nairobi News has also uncovered that Mr. Muyale had previously attended Lugulu Group of Schools before embarking on his journey to the USA.

