Help us to redeem Kemsa’s tainted name, CEO Ramadhani asks Kenyans





Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Terry Ramadhani Kiunge has urged public members to join the efforts of sanitizing the agency’s name.

During the handing over of medical supplies worth Sh244 million, the CEO said that they have been struggling to end the negative reputation Kemsa portrays to Kenyans following recent scandals.

The CEO said that under the new management, Kemsa of today is focused on service delivery to the people.

She said that the management has been working to turn around the institution’s name by serving its customers for the last seven months.

“Mtusaidie kuosha hii jina mbaya ambayop kila wakati ambayo hata ukisema you’re working at Kemsa unataka kukimbia because you’re associated with so many bad things. (Help us to clean this dirty name which whenever you mention that you’re working at Kemsa you feel like running away),” CEO said.

Ms Ramadhani said they are working on repositioning the institution to be a service delivery agency that Kenyans can be proud of.

Some of the changes implemented are fast-tracking the delivery of services to its customers, saying that the supplies to Nairobi County were delivered within four days.

“We used to deliver things to you in minimum, 46 days just from Embakasi.”

The authority lauded governor Sakaja for paying Sh80 million of outstanding arrears, which have been pending for many years.

The governor assured Kemsa CEO that he would ensure that the arrears owed to the county would be settled as much as possible to allow them to order more supplies.

The governor flagged off 19 trucks of the supplies he said were being taken across the county.

The governor warned healthcare workers from attempting to divert the medical equipment to private healthcare facilities, saying his team is monitoring every hospital dispatch.

In 2021, the country was hit by the Sh7.8 billion scandal at Kemsa, which happened when the country was struggling to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scandal involving some politicians has never been finalized since Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) s still handling the matter.

The former Head of State, Uhuru Kenyatta, had given the investigative bodies 21 days to finalise their investigation and arraigned the culprits, a move that never happened until he handed over the power to his successor, President William Ruto.

