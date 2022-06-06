Hennessy celebrates World Cognac day in style





Hennessy Kenya marked National Cognac Day on June 4 by bringing brandy lovers together at Bambino Latin Italian restaurant, in Nairobi for a taste of the world-class best cognac in cocktails specially made in different flavors and ingredient blends.

The day is traditionally celebrated by brandy lovers and distillers with the name derived from the town of Cognac in France in which it is produced.

Cognac begins as a white wine that has been produced in one of six designated growing regions, and its definition explains the axiom ‘all cognac is brandy but not all brandy is cognac’.

Ironically, the white wine from which cognac starts, is considered by most wine connoisseurs to be entirely undrinkable. But once it has been distilled in an alembic still and aged in oak casks for years, it is absolutely delicious. This has made it a fan favorite over the years.

According to brandy lovers, National Cognac Day is the perfect opportunity to get to know one of the world’s most premium drinks.

However, a distilled brandy must meet certain legal requirements within the production to bear the name Cognac.

One requirement during production includes the use of a particular variety of grape, which is the primary grape used is Ugni Blanc.

Celebrating the day simply means savoring a glass of cognac, or better yet enjoying a cocktail using a cognac-based liqueur or aperitif as an ingredient.