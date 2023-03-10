Herdsman charged with theft of his employer’s 10 cows





A Nairobi herdsman who allegedly colluded with an accomplice to sell his employer’s 10 cows at Burma Market in Nairobi has been charged with stock theft.

Mr Daniel Enaantoyie was charged alongside accomplice Lazarus Mole with stealing the cows worth Sh600,000 from his employer Jackson Ole Tukuo in Makongeni estate in Nairobi between March 6 and 7, 2023. They are accused of committing the offence jointly with others who are still at large.

On March 6, Mr Enaantoyie, 23, had taken the animals to the grazing fields and called Mr Tukuo in the evening to inform him that eight of the cows were missing. The two went on a search for the animals but they did not find them.

The next day around 6pm, Mr Tukuo and his colleagues, while still looking for the missing cows, allegedly met the two accused persons along Likoni road in Nairobi driving two of the missing cows towards Jogoo road.

The two suspects reportedly attempted to flee but were cornered by the members of the public after Mr Tukuo raised an alarm. Mr Tukuo recovered the two cows and pleaded with members of the public not to lynch the two suspects.

He then reported the matter at Makongeni Police Station and officers proceeded and arrested the two suspects. The two were escorted taken to hospital by the police before they were locked up at Makongeni Police Station.

During investigations, the suspects took police officers to Burma Market where they claimed to have sold the cows at Sh500 each to a businessman but the animals were not recovered.

Mr Enaantoyie and and Mr Mole denied the charges before Makadara Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia and were released on a bond of Sh80,000 with an alternative cash bail of a similar amount. The case will be mentioned on June 13, 2023 before hearing starts on July 11, 2023.

