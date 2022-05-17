Here are the commonly used Emojis on Whatsapp





Emojis have introduced a new age of visual language dialect that has been embraced by different generations over the years and interpreted in diverse yet similar ways.

The use of emoji has grown from a playful way to illustrate a simple joke to a language of its own, and it’s a key way we communicate our emotions and feelings on social media.

Different people interpret these playful pictograms differently yet, all in all, many across the globe can agree that there are some that have a straightforward meaning and hold a singular definition regardless of usage.

There are over 3000 emojis in use but some seem to appear a little more than others across the interweb.

A survey done by crossword solver where 9 million geotagged tweets were analyzed to see which emojis are most common in different countries revealed that the laughing/ face with tears of joy (😂) and the red heart (❤️) are the first and second most used emojis worldwide.

However, according to the survey, the face with tears of joy (😂) otherwise known as rolling on the floor laughing is the most common emoji in 75 countries.

Africa was noted to overwhelmingly favor the face with tears of joy emoji which is the most used in 37 African countries. The red heart tops just three countries but is Africa’s second most common emoji.

Emojis are not a universal language, and as earlier stated, different emojis are interpreted differently by different people. For Instance, in China, the clapping hands emoji (👏) suggests “making love,” while sending thumbs up (👍) to a Greek may be taken offensively. Similarly, across Latin America, (🤘) isn’t just for metalheads. In this context, it is an indication of adultery.