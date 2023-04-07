Here are the most streamed gospel songs by Kenyans this Easter





Easter is the biggest Christian celebration of the year, with millions of faithful around the world gathering to mark the resurrection of Christ.

Data released by Spotify on April 6, 2023, shows Kenyans have been streaming their favorite gospel songs for days leading up to the Easter weekend.

Spotify revealed that Kenyans stream more Gospel music during the Easter period, a sign that music plays a key role in this season.

According to the data from Spotify, 18-35-year-olds streamed gospel songs mostly released in the 2010s.

Going two for two is Tanzania’s Zabron Singers with Mkono Wa Bwana and their 2020 wedding song release, Sweetie Sweetie.

Kenya’s Reuben Kigame’s Enda Nasi is his most streamed Gospel song on Spotify, and it clearly resonates deeply with 18-35-year-olds, landing it as the third most playlisted song.

A fan favourite from the beginning, Mercy Masika has two songs in the top ten – Huyu Yesu and Mwema. Years after her untimely demise, Angela Chibalonza’s Ebenezer is still topping lists.

Here is the full top ten list of which songs are most playlist by 18 – 35 year olds:

Mkono Wa Bwana – Zabron Singers Sweetie Sweetie – Zabron Singers Enda Nasi – Reuben Kigame, Sifa Voices Ebenezer – Angela Chibalonza Huyu Yesu – Mercy Masika Moyo Wangu – Patrick Kubuya Naomba – Adawnage Uwezo – Adawnage Bila Jasho – Timeless Noel, Jabidii Mwema – Mercy Masika

Songs that recorded the highest listener spikes during Easter;

Zaidi – Mercy Masika Nikupendeze – Mercy Masika Amenitengeneza – Martha Mwaipaja Ni Wikite Magegania – Sammy Irungu Natamani – Eunice Njeri Murata Wa Ngai – Samidoh NADEKA – Guardian Angel Yule Yule – Alice Kimanzi Mimina Neema – Kwaya Ya Mtakatifu Kizito Makuburi Bado Nasimama – Kambua

“Our aim at Spotify is to make the platform an inclusive one for every kind of music and audio lover. So it’s really fantastic to see that as Easter draws near, our users are turning to specific Gospel songs to help them get into the Easter spirit, and all are available on the platform,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music in Sub Saharan Africa.

“We created the Trinity Connect playlist so all East Africa Gospel Music fans can listen to the latest releases from the region,” adds Okumu.

Also read: Buruburu woman jailed for jumping bail in Sh204 million case

Erick Omondi’s lawyer Dunstan Omari suggests he was shooting a skit when police nabbed him