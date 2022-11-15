Here is Nairobi’s new police boss





In an effort to tame runaway crime, Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has made sweeping changes in the security command structure of Nairobi in an effort to reduce crime in the capital.

Turkana Central police boss Adamson Bungei has been named the new Nairobi police commander.

Mr Bungei, who had for a long time served in various leadership roles within the capital before being deployed to Turkana in January, will replace Manasse Musyoka who was just last week named the Nairobi police boss.

Musyoka who has lasted in the position for less than a week had taken over from James Mugera who has since retired from the service in changes announced by Noor Gabbow who was the acting Police IG.

The changes announced by IG Koome come just a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki Kithure warned criminals who have held Nairobi hostage for weeks that they will have nowhere to hide.

“Those boys who have dared the government, we have also heard you and therefore we are coming effective immediately,” said the CS.

“We will get these sons and daughters terrorising city residents out of the city and put them where criminals belong,” he warned.

Also transferred by IG Koome is Jacinta Muthoni who has been appointed the director of personnel at police headquarters, Vigilance House and Munga Nyale who will be the Director of Police Reforms.

