Here is why Ian Mbugua is appearing in Season 2 of ‘Single Kiasi’





Grace Kahaki, the producer of the Kenyan dating drama series Single Kiasi has explained the reason behind casting harsh ‘judge’ Ian Mbugua on the second season of the show which premiers next week on Showmax.

The first season had an all-youthful cast as the show followed the lives of three women in Nairobi; Sintamei, Mariah and Rebecca – as they go through the ups and downs of marriage, relationships, and their careers.

With the success of Season 1 of the series, which earned the commissioning of another season, Kahaki introduced new casts with the casting of Ian Mbugua.

“We felt like Ian was perfect for his new role. He is a fun and open-minded actor who brings energy to the show. Besides, Single Kiasi is a show about the dating life in Nairobi and we want to show this through all age ranges,” Kahaki said.

The music teacher-cum-actor rose to fame in the once popular reality show Tusker Project Fame where he cut for himself the reputation of being the “mean” judge in the panel of of judges.

Season 2 of Single Kiasi comes months after the shocking events of the Season 1 finale that threw uncertainty over the love lives of the three lead characters – Sintamei (Gathoni Mutua), Mariah (Minne Kariuki) and Rebecca (Faith Kibathi).

The new season 2 of the 13-part series will premiere on January 16, 2023, taking over the Thursday slot from crime drama Pepeta which will end on January 12 after eight episodes.

The other new cast members include Grace Wacuka will play Olivia, a new female lead in the show, Fidel Maithya (Selina), Quincy Rapando (Zora), Ian Mbugua (Chaguo) and Mufasa Kibet aka Mufasa Poet (Crime and Justice). Brenda Gasere, Ashley Kareez and Amos Kabole Matuku have also joined the cast.

On the other hand, making a return on the series are Michael Munyoki (A Grand Little Lie), Brian Abajah (Sincerely Daisy), Kevin Maina, Walter Bruce Opiyo, Derek Bbanga and Maggie Kiundi.

