Here is why you should not scramble for cheap unga

A man carries packets of maize flour in Elburgon town, Nakuru County. The maize flour were donated by the county government in this photo taken on July 07, 2022. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) warned Kenyans against scrambling for the subsidized maize flour, with an assurance that there will be enough supply of the commodity in the market before the end of the week.

KAM has also asked consumers and retailers not to hoard the commodity as it locks out the needy from accessing it. KAM chairman, Rajan Shah, said all millers have increased their milling capacity to ensure that there is sufficient stock in the market.

Rajan, who is also the MD, Capwell Industries that manufactures Soko and Amaize maize flour brands, said the subsidy offered by the government to the millers will help their businesses source enough maize stocks locally and internationally as well as ease milling.

He said hoarding of the community has caused an imbalance in the market.

“There is no need to buy huge stocks of subsidized maize flour. From this week, millers have boosted their production capacities to ensure there is sufficient product in the market. What we need is responsible buying where you don’t buy to hoard,” said the MD.

Rajan has also called on the government to come up with long term measures to ensure maize availability across the year in order to stabilize flour prices. This came a few days after President Uhuru Kenyatta gave a directive to reduce the price of maize flour from Sh240 to Sh100.