Here’s the first change after my victory – FKF President-elect Hussein Mohammed





Newly elected Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed, 47, has reiterated his campaign promise to transform Kenyan football following his resounding victory in today’s election held at Indoor Arena, Kasarani.

Hussein, who ran a well-oiled campaign flanked by former Inter Milan midfielder McDonald Mariga as his vice president, garnered 43 votes to beat close rival outgoing vice president Doris Petra. Petra who was flanked by outgoing president Nick Mwendwa bagged 31 votes while former FKF CEO Barry Otieno got 10 votes.

Petra immediately conceded defeat but the vote went to the next round between the top two to confirm Hussein’s victory as the winner needed to bag at least 45 votes (50 percent) from the 90 delegates participating in the polls to meet the constitutional threshold. Otieno and Cleophas Shimanyula, who received four votes, all threw their weight behind Mr. Hussein.

“VICTORY FOR KENYAN FOOTBALL!

Thank you to all the delegates who believed in the FRESH START team and voted for change. This is not just our victory – it’s a victory for every player, fan, club, and supporter who dreams of a better future for our game. The work of rebuilding Kenyan football begins now. Together we will restore pride, nurture talent, and rekindle the passion that unites us all. Asanteni sana for making it possible! Mr. Mohammed after his election.

During his campaign, Mr. Hussein stated that his first order of business once elected would be to return the management of the country’s premier league to an independent as it was before Mwendwa took power in 2016.

Kenya Premier League Limited was the company tasked to run the league in the country since 2003, but FKF took over in 2020 when the former’s contract expired.

The league is set to switch from the Kenya Premier League to the current FKFPL (FKF Premier League) from the 2020-21 season, a development that has seen several key sponsors such as Tusker and Supersport, who pumped millions of shillings into the league, pull out of lucrative sponsorship deals.

“The Premier League, the first thing we are going to do is to go back to an agreement where they are semi-autonomous, meaning they have to manage some of their affairs and we have to give the Kenya Premier League that freedom,” Mohammed said in an interview with NTV days before the elections.

Mohammed added:

“They will have to reconstitute themselves either into a company where they can look for sponsorship and run certain affairs on their own but with the oversight of the federation where we can take care of referees, do capacity building, and make sure that remuneration is taken care of.”.