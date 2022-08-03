Here’s what socialite Amber Ray has to say about her past





Socialite Amber Ray aka Mama Gavin has in a recent post left her fans in admiration as she owned up to her past mistakes saying that they have made her the kind of woman she is today.

The Instagram influencer said she can never be ashamed of her pas. The famous socialite shared a post via her Instagram page explaining that everything she went through and did in the past was paramount to her growth.

Amber said she may have done terrible mistakes along the way, but she will never limit herself to her past.

“One thing I can never be ashamed of is my past… I agree have done so many terrible mistakes, broken so many rules, disobeyed God in so many ways, and asked for forgiveness but I can never limit myself to my past coz that’s what made me who I am today,” read her post.

Amber went on to state that she is enjoying the phase that she is currently in hoping to experience more growth.

“I don’t know what the future has installed for me but I know the grass is always greener on the other side; and am absolutely enjoying this phase and I can’t wait to experience growth even more. Thank you my love for being so intentional,” she said.

The mother of one has made headlines in the past in regards to her turbulent love life which has always made it to the public eye with netizens constantly criticizing her for not being able to ‘keep a man’.

She has had numerous lovers in the past that have had an equal share of dramatic experiences. The socialite was once married as a second wife to Zaheer Merlahi Jhanda, a politician.

She endured a tumultuous three-year marriage with the first wife accusing her of practicing witchcraft to break her (the co-wife) home. But Amber responded to the accusations by saying she was simply playing a character on TV. Shortly thereafter she filed for divorce and later vowed never to be a second wife.

She also dated and got married to Nairobi businessman Jimal Mohammed aka Jimal Roho Safi, still as a second wife. But this married too didn’t last. Following a nasty divorce with Jimal, the socialite later dated Sierra Leonean basketballer Kabba for two months before breaking up and hooking up with businessman Kennedy Rapudo, whom she is currently seeing.