Here’s why blue-tick Twitter veritification is important





Twitter users have had a lot to say in recent times after a number of them lost the Blue verification tick.

This follows a warning by the social media platform Chief Executive Elon Musk plus his move to change the app’s blue bird logo identification on Twitter and replace it with Dogecoin’s yellow dog.

However, the removal of the blue verification tick on Twitter on April 21, 2023, ostensibly on grounds the owners had not paid subscription fees, opened up the platform to several fake accounts peddling news.

However, it is important to know the importance of the blue verification tick on Twitter.

Here are some insights.

The blue verification tick comes with plenty of advantages.

The most notable feature is the blue checkmark, which indicates that an account has been verified by Twitter.

Verified users with Twitter Blue have access to longer videos of up to 60 minutes and can prioritize replies to tweets with the tweet edit option.

In addition, they can enable two-factor authentication through SMS for added account security. Through this, account hackers are unable to gain access to one’s account thus running the account.

On the other hand, the blue tick on Twitter makes an organization or an individual account authentic and trustworthy hence curbing impersonation.

Also, accounts with a verified blue checkmark cannot engage in misleading or deceptive practices, such as impersonating someone else or using fake identities.

On the other hand, one with the blue verification tick is able to undo a Tweet before it’s sent.

You will also be able to edit some Tweets within the first 30 minutes, feed off Top Articles shared by those you follow and increase visibility when you reply to other users’ Tweets.

