High Court clears Reuben Kigame to contest for presidency

Independent Presidential Aspirant Reuben Kigame address a congregation when aspirants vying on independent tickets in various seat met at 680 Hotel on May 12,2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

The move to bar gospel singer Reuben Kigame from contesting for the presidency has been revoked by High Court Judge Anthony Mrima.

Kigame had been barred from the presidential contest by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) over an alleged lack of adequate voters signatures to support his bid.

Justice Mrima also ordered the IEBC to include Mr Kigame on the presidential ballot paper.

The judge said the Electoral Body and its chairman Wafula Chebukati, who is the returning officer of presidential elections, erred in law by turning away Mr Kigame.

In his judgment, Justice Mrima said the Commission violated the aspirant’s rights by locking him out of the contest.

His lawyer Dr John Khaminwa welcomed the judgment and celebrated the judge for the landmark ruling.

“Justice Mrima is rising as a great judge in the African continent. Mr Kigame would be the first blind person to vie for the Presidency in Kenya,” said the lawyer.

In the lawsuit filed at the Human Rights and Constitutional Division court, the gospel singer said polls body had discriminated him.

He said the Commission failed to consider his personal disability before subjecting him to the rigorous scrutiny process of clearing presidential aspirants.

He stated that the Commission failed to grant him access to materials and devices to overcome constraints arising from his disability as required by the Constitution.

He premised his case on various articles of the Constitution among them Article 10 which provides that “disabled persons shall be protected against all exploitation, all regulations and all treatment of a discriminatory, abusive or degrading nature”.

The aspirant said the Commission has violated his constitutional rights as a person living with disability and that decision of the IEBC amounts to discrimination since he was also denied a hearing.

Besides Kigame, Raila Odinga, William Ruto, George Wajackoyah, and Mwaure Wahiga have also been cleared to contest for the presidency in the August 2022 polls.