High Court declines to stop Sakaja’s ‘Dishi Programme’ for schools

President William Ruto, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja (right) and Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris during the launch of Nairobi County School Feeding Programme in Roysambu Primary School. PHOTO | PCS

The High Court has declined to issue conservatory orders stopping the implementation of the school feeding programme initiated by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

In her ruling, Justice M Thande declined to stop the programme’s implementation, stating that the court must interrogate the programme’s constitutionality, which can be done at the petition hearing.

“I decline to grant any conservatory orders at this stage,” Justice Thande ruled.

Justice Thande ruled that issuing conservatory orders at this stage would work against the interests of the children targeted to benefit from the programme.

The petition was filed by former County Education Committee Member Janet Muthoni Ouko, through High Court advocate Maureen Nasimiyu.

Ms Ouko petitioned that the programme should be under the Kenyan government.

She also said Governor Sakaja’s illegitimate exercise of power could lead to the loss of public resources, which are being channelled towards sustaining the illogical, unsustainable and unconstitutional programme.

Currently, the programme has received support from the government of President William Ruto, who said that his administration will work closely with counties to realize the fulfilment of the programme.

The County Government of Nairobi is currently constructing ten kitchens for the start and was recently allocated Sh500 million for kitchens.

Each school-going child will be expected to pay Sh5 daily for the subsidized nutritious food, which the governor said will be available for the rest of his leadership in the county.

Recently, the Governor and the Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu signed a partnership deal, which saw the Ministry transferring the feeding programme to the county government.

The three-year partnership means that funding for the programme shall be drawn from both the Consolidated Fund and the County Revenue Fund. Also, there will be funding and other technical and operational support from other implementing agencies.

The deal also means that the administration of the funding for this programme shall be in accordance with the Public Finance Management Act, 2012 and attendant Regulations.

The Sh1.2 billion programme has attracted positive reactions from the residents who have lauded the move to target over 200,000 school-going children.

According to the governor, the majority of the students had dropped out of school due to urban poverty.

