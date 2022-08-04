High school students who planned sex orgy to undergo counselling





At least 31 students who were recently caught merrymaking in the house of one of them will have to report to the probation department in Naivasha for the next six months.

Speaking in his office, Naivasha sub-county probation officer Joel Kamau said the students, aged between 14 and 18, will undergo counselling during the visits. Mr Kamau said the students will be counselled in groups of eight.

“The students, who are in Form One to Four, definitely need to be counselled given that they were caught while intending to engage in an apparent sexual orgy,” he said.

When police cornered them in a one-room house rented by one of them, some of the learners were high on bhang and others were taking liquor and listening to high-pitched music.

“We [seized] the liquor, rolls of bhang and packets of condoms from the house,” he added.

Neighbours, disturbed by the partying students who had sneaked out of school, alerted the police, who stormed the compound with probation officers.

The staggering students, who included 11 girls and 20 boys, were first locked up at the Naivasha Police Station before their parents were alerted.

“They claimed that they were celebrating the birthday of one of their own, hence the decision to make merry,” Mr Kamau said.

The counselling sessions, he said, will be mandatory for all the students.

“Those who will not attend will have their cases referred back to the police station. That is how serious we are,” Mr Kamau added.

He called on teachers to rein in wayward students to curb such cases, which were said to be on the rise in some schools.