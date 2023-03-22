High school teacher, 30, jailed for 20 years for defiling student

PHOTO: Mr Cedrick Wawire Egesa at the Makadara Law Courts. He was sentenced to serve 20 years jail term for defiling his 15 year old student. PHOTO|JOSEPH NDUNDA

PHOTO: Mr Cedrick Wawire Egesa at the Makadara Law Courts. He was sentenced to serve 20 years jail term for defiling his 15 year old student. PHOTO|JOSEPH NDUNDA





A high school teacher who defiled his 15 –years – old student inside a computer laboratory at a school in Mukuru kwa Njenga slums, Embakasi sub-county, Nairobi has been slapped with a two-decade jail term.

Cedrick Wawire Egesa was handed the penalty by Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani of Makadara Law Courts after pleading guilty to charges of defilement contrary to section 8 (1) as read with section 8 (3) of the sexual offences Act of 2006.

He was to be charged with an alternative count of committing an indecent act with a minor contrary to the same Act but the same was dropped after he admitted the main charge.

Mr. Egesa, a computer studies teacher at the Topline High School admitted that he had an affair with AN, a girl aged 15 years since last year, and defiled her twice on – on March 16 and 19, 2023.

In mitigation, Mr Egesa, 30, told Ms Okwani that the minor started making sexual advances at him last year and persisted until he gave in.

He told the court that the victim sent him several love letters during the period while pursuing him.

Mr Egesa pleaded for leniency claiming he has a wife and a four years old daughter solely dependent on him.

Prosecution counsel Jaqueline Omol told the court that the relationship between Mr Egesa and the minor started in the third term last of 2022 where the two started seeing each other.

The relationship continued this year and the two had sex at the computer lab on March 16, 2023.

They planned to meet again at the same lab on March 19, 2023, for the same escapade where the teacher defiled the minor again.

The victim’s mother became suspicious after the minor returned home late on Sunday, March 19, 2023, and she urged her to take her to where she had come from but she declined to tell her mother and teachers what had happened.

The matter was reported to the school’s administration the next day and the minor admitted that she had an affair with the teacher and they had had sex twice.

Mr Egesa also admitted the same after interrogation by the school’s principal.

The minor’s parents were informed of the incident and the area chief was called in. The chief arrested Mr. Egesa and escorted him to Imara Daima police station before he was escorted to Villa Police Station.

During investigations, Mr. Egesa confessed to the police that he had defiled the minor.

Mr. Owani said as the teacher, Mr Egesa had a duty of protecting the minor but became the molester and jailed him.

Also read: Uasin Gishu County askari in trouble for ‘confronting’ magistrate

Muhoozi asks LGBTQ sympathizers to happily leave Uganda