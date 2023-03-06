High School teacher finds student cheating in exams, ‘beats’ him to death





A form one student was allegedly killed by the teacher after he was found red-handed cheating in physics examination.

Police officers in Tinderet, Nandi County are investigating the death of the student identified as Kelvin Kiptanui, a student a Chemase Secondary School.

The student according to officers died while receiving treatment at Nandi Hills Level Four hospital hours after he was admitted while in a very critical condition.

The incident took place on Friday, March 3, 2023, when the student who recently joined the school was assaulted for copying some details word by word from a Physics textbook.

“The matter was reported by the mother of the student and already sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are following it up,” said Mr Ali Jire the Tinderet Sub-County police boss.

Speaking to the media, Ms Monica Cheboron said her son was well when he left home for school on Friday morning.

She narrated that she had been informed that she was asked to rush to school and attend to something which she did.

It is then that she went to the Chepsese Dispensary and found her son admitted and vomiting blood.

“It is then that I learnt that he had been taken there directly from the school’s staffroom after he collapsed as they assaulted him,” she said, adding that two teachers were responsible for all that.

Ms Cheboron said her son was complaining of internal stomach injuries due to the beating he received from the two teachers.

She alleged that the teachers also kicked and roughed up her son.

The body of the deceased was taken to Nandi Hills Hospital Mortuary awaiting a postmortem.

Corporal punishment is unlawful in schools under the Constitution 2010. The prohibition is confirmed in the Basic Education Act 2013. Article 4 states: “The provision of basic education shall be guided by the following values and principles.”

