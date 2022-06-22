‘Highest-earning’ Kenyan artiste Akothee flaunts how much she charges per show

Akothee performs on stage during the Akothee Foundation Charity Concert held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on April 14, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Kenyan songbird Akothee has reckoned that she is the highest-earning Kenyan artiste at the moment by revealing how much charges for every show she does.

The figure is a stiff sum of $20,000 per show, which is roughly Sh2 million.

“I charge 20,000 dollars a show. It’s value for money. I bring value,” the singer said in an interview with a YouTube content creator.

Akothee – real name Esther Akoth – went on to state that she earns more than any other Kenyan artiste at the moment.

“I wouldn’t lie, but I think I am the number one earning artiste in Kenya right now,” she said.

The Benefactor hitmaker is the only Kenyan artiste so far who has been able to perform at One Music Africa Festival which is one of the biggest concerts in the world.

During the interview, Akothee also revealed details of her recent recent breakup with Nelly Oaks. Akothee said the relationship long ended long before she made the news public.

“… I had walked out of the relationship way back in December last year. Right now I’m single. I will never announce a breakup if I have not walked through it. In a breakup, everybody is hurt and a lot of people are struggling in relationships even the biggest of the biggest celebrities… Relationships are not something you can ignore because its matter of the heart,” she said.

When she announced the breakup about a month ago, Akothee declined to reveal the reason for the split, saying she preferred not to give anymore details out of the respect she has for her now ex-boyfriend Nelly Oaks.