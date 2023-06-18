Hii imeenda: Bunge lovebirds Eric Wamumbi and Betty Njeri don matching vitenge on Father’s Day





Mathira lawmaker Eric Wamumbi and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Njeri Maina have warmed their fans online with their adorable matching attire.

The lawmakers are a couple.

The love birds were clad in orange and pink striped African wear popularly known as kitenge and were consistently seen embracing each other.

Ms Betty donned a full kitenge while Mr Wamumbi a kitenge shirt and a black trouser matched with a black pair of shoes.

“Alishonesha (loosely translated as she has prepared unique dresses),” reads the Sunday, June 18, 2023 Facebook post by Wamumbi attached with two photos of the couple.

The legislators formalised their union at Ms Betty’s home in April 2023.

The traditional rite, famously known as ‘Kùhanda Ithīgí’in Kikuyu culture, is meant for marking a woman’s territory by the suitor.

The ceremony is also intended for a man to know the amount of money that he would pay as dowry.

“Eric, you honoured my parents, family, relatives, friends and my community through coming with my newly joined family, friends and relatives from Mathira to do our introduction function; “Kùhanda ithīgí”.

“Yes, you formally booked me and I confirm I belong to you. Thanks to our great leaders and friends who came to offer us love and support in this function. Those who believe in love, celebrate love and believe love wins,” Betty wrote through her official Facebook page.

The ceremony, others terming it as a traditional wedding, was attended by the who is who from the Kenya Kwanza government.

Wa Mumbi and Betty, the first-time lawmakers, were elected on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

President William Ruto is the UDA party leader.

Mr Wamumbi social media post is seen as an indicator for a wedding loading soon.

It was made in tandem with the International Father’s Day, commemorated June 18 every year. ​

