Hilarious memes on Polycarp Igathe’s ‘unusual’ campaign strategy





Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe has become the subject of hilarious memes for his rather ‘unorthodox’ campaign strategy.

Igathe, who will be running for office on a Jubilee Party ticket under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, has in recent days been crisscrossing the county in his vote-hunting mission.

And while at it, Igathe has gone to great lengths to woo prospective voters. He has done his shift at the car wash, shared breakfast in a mabati kibanda and tried his hands in supplying water on a donkey-drawn mkokoteni.

Whether his efforts will eventually translate to voters remains to be seen, but he has certainly attracted the attention of the online community.

Here are some of the funny that Kenyans on Twitter have shared:

Polycarp Igathe should be stopped. He's taking it extreme 😹 Alai pic.twitter.com/f6BWbNxrlQ — Kiki Namasaka🇰🇪 (@Guevara_KE) May 18, 2022

I wonder whether Polycarp Igathe is free to baby sit this weekend. Hawasumbuangi bora tu washibe. — Njeri (@RealNjeri) May 19, 2022

Won’t be shocked if you request for an Uber and Igathe pulls up. Mans is starving 😭 — Mashorat (@Mwadzame) May 19, 2022

Good morning Nairobi. What is your morning routine? Ya @ProfKaloki na @Igathe047 breakfast na wananchi kuskiza ni Nai gani mwataka. #NaiTunavyoitaka #NaiNaIgathe pic.twitter.com/y4w3K5HhlM — Governor Polycarp Igathe (@Igathe047) May 20, 2022

The next time you are at a car wash, Igathe might just be the one attending to you.#TheIgatheChallenge

Gov Polycarp 047 pic.twitter.com/BqupvmDOEg — Judy (@chepngetichjud1) May 20, 2022

Confirm you have set your morning alarms ama Igathe atawaamsha. — Malkia wa kizazi kipya 🌟 (@AishaWanjiku_) May 19, 2022