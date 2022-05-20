Join our Telegram Channel
Hilarious memes on Polycarp Igathe’s ‘unusual’ campaign strategy

By Kevin Cheruiyot May 20th, 2022 1 min read

Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe has become the subject of hilarious memes for his rather ‘unorthodox’ campaign strategy.

Igathe, who will be running for office on a Jubilee Party ticket under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, has in recent days been crisscrossing the county in his vote-hunting mission.

And while at it, Igathe has gone to great lengths to woo prospective voters. He has done his shift at the car wash, shared breakfast in a mabati kibanda and tried his hands in supplying water on a donkey-drawn mkokoteni.

Whether his efforts will eventually translate to voters remains to be seen, but he has certainly attracted the attention of the online community.

Here are some of the funny that Kenyans on Twitter have shared:

