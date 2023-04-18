Hilarious wedding ceremony: Celebrities gift Kasolo farm produce

Stephen Mutua Kasolo, finally walked down the aisle with his long-time girlfriend, Grace Mbeneka. PHOTO| COURTESY

Stephen Mutua Kasolo, finally walked down the aisle with his long-time girlfriend, Grace Mbeneka. PHOTO| COURTESY





Renowned Kamba gospel artist, Stephen Mutua Kasolo, finally walked down the aisle with his long-time girlfriend, Grace Mbeneka, in a colorful wedding ceremony held in Karen, Nairobi, over the weekend.

The event was graced by notable personalities in the country, including the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, and former Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade & Enterprise Development, David Osiany, among others.

As the couple exchanged vows, a hilarious surprise awaited them. Two Churchill Show comedians, Sammy Kioko and Tom Daktari, pulled up on a motorbike and presented the newlyweds with a gift that left everyone in stitches.

The gift included a sweeping broom, a bucket, a basin, a piece of cabbage, fresh farm produce, a packet of milk, and a jug.

Also read:EXCLUSIVE: Details of Khaligraph Jones’ intimate dream wedding

The two explained that they were in a hurry since they had a flight to catch to the United States of America in the next 30 minutes.

They further stated that they did not have a big gift, but with them, they had gifts more precious than money.

The humorous gift presentation left the audience in high spirits and a joyous atmosphere that will undoubtedly remain in the minds of many.

The wedding ceremony was a joyous occasion and a culmination of a love journey that saw the couple bear a child together.

In attendance were family and friends, including fellow artists who were overjoyed by the union of two lovebirds.

The hilarious gift presentation by the two comedians was undoubtedly the day’s highlight, and the couple will surely treasure the moment forever.

Also read: Akothee’s lavish wedding: Why age is just a number