Hired: Museveni’s Advisor of Indigenous cattle in Uganda to earn Sh500k per month





Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has appointed someone to specifically advise him on indigenous cattle and he shall earn Sh500,000 a month.

The announcement was made in a circular which said, “I am informing our daughter Mrs Diana Kamuntu to coordinate with you to arrange for the Qataris.

I, however, do not want Qataris to spend their money on any of my farms. If they have the money, let them put it in Uganda Development Bank or any bank of their choice to be borrowed at low-interest rates.”

Adding, “I designate Ambassador Dr Rashid Semuddu as Special Envoy to Qatar and I appoint Dr Nassan Tandekwire as Senior Presidential Advisor on Indigenous cattle with a salary- personal to the holder of USh15 million (Approximately Ksh 500,000).”

Dr Tandekwire’s salary has caused a stir among Ugandans with some questioning the criterion used in determining his salary given that other presidential advisors and assistants earn salaries ranging from Sh2.2m and Sh7m.

President Museveni has been known to make several appointments including up to 80 Cabinet ministers. He has also been criticised for appointing family members as heads of top government positions.

Topping all that with his wife Janet Museveni being appointed to head both the Ministry of Education and Sports, Museveni’s wild son Muhoozi Kainerugaba is the General of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

In July this year, Museveni,78, reappointed his sister Dr Violet Kajubiri as the deputy chairperson of the Education Service Commission (ESC) and on Monday appointed his daughter.

While opposition leaders call him out for nepotism, the fourth-decade president remains unshaken.

Uganda is a struggling economy with 90 per cent of the working class said to earn below Sh50,000. Additionally, some Ugandans suggest that their freedom of speech is curtailed with government critics having it rough.

Daily Monitor, a Nation Media Group-owned newspaper is also not left out of Museveni’s wrath and was called out during Sunday’s 60th Independence celebrations in Kololo, Kampala.

“Parasites like the Monitor attack government initiatives. A recent example was their caption ‘coffee deal stinks, culprits won’t be punished.’ I am the culprit, come punish me. In other words, am committing a crime trying to add value to our coffee,” he said.

"This paper, the Monitor on the 22nd of May 2022, said the coffee deal stinks but key culprit will not be punished. I am the key culprit standing here, Yoweri Museveni, mujje munkwateko (come for me)…," ~ President @KagutaMuseveni #MonitorUpdates #UgandaAt60 pic.twitter.com/nw1m6DfCnB — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) October 9, 2022

