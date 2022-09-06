Holiday loading: Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony details

President-elect William Ruto displays his election certificate after being declared the winner of Kenya's presidential election at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's national tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya August 15, 2022. PHOTO | REUTERS

Full details of how President-Elect William Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony will be run was revealed by the Assumption of Office Committee.

In a press briefing hosted by the committee which is chaired by Mr Joseph Kinyua on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the swearing-in ceremony will take place on September 13, 2022.

“We would like to inform the nation that the swearing-in ceremony will be held on September 13, at the International Sports Center Kasarani.

The day will be a public holiday and a formal gazette notice will be issued later on in the week,” said Mr Kinyua who was addressing the media at the steps of Harambee House.

The swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect will take place between 10 am and 2 pm and it will then be followed by that of the deputy president-elect who is Mr Rigathi Gachagua.

This comes just a day after the Supreme Court of Kenya upheld the win of Mr Ruto saying that he was elected in a free and fair election.

Initially, Mr Ruto could have been sworn in on Monday, August 29, 2022, but this could not have happened after his main opponent Raila Odinga who was the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate moved to court challenging his win.

According to Article 141 of the Constitution, the President-elect should be sworn in 14 days after the declaration of results by the national poll agency.

“The President-elect shall be sworn in on the fourteenth day after the date of the declaration of the result of the presidential election if no petition has been filed under Article 140,” the article states.

However, due to the case that was filed in court, the swearing-in ceremony of Mr Ruto who has served as the Deputy President of Kenya since 2013 will take place after seven days as of today, September 5, 2022.

“The President-elect- shall be sworn in on the seventh day following the date on which the court renders a decision declaring the election to be valid if any petition has been filed under Article 140.

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta who did not support Mr Ruto, on Monday, September 5, 2022, said that he will ensure that the transition process is smooth.

Mr Ruto according to the results announced by Mr Chebukati garnered 7,176,141 votes against Mr Odinga who garnered 6,942,930 votes.

