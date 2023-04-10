‘Suck my tongue!’ Holiness Dalai Lama apologies over viral clip

(FILES) This file photo taken on September 15, 2016 shows the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people, the Dalai Lama, gesturing as he arrives for a meeting with young people in Strasbourg. - The Dalai Lama is "doing very well" and will likely be discharged from hospital in New Delhi on April 12 as he recovers from a chest infection, his spokesman told AFP on April 11, 2019. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP)

(FILES) This file photo taken on September 15, 2016 shows the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people, the Dalai Lama, gesturing as he arrives for a meeting with young people in Strasbourg. - The Dalai Lama is "doing very well" and will likely be discharged from hospital in New Delhi on April 12 as he recovers from a chest infection, his spokesman told AFP on April 11, 2019. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP)





Viral footage of the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people kissing an innocent boy has landed his office in trouble with citizens who have come out to criticize him.

In the footage, the boy is seen interacting with the His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama, during the function before kissing his lips.

Also read: Upskirt and downblouse – women beware, perverts are on the loose!

His Holiness Dalai Lama also asked the boy to “suck his tongue”.

Following the outrage that the video has caused, Holiness Dalai Lama has apologized to the boy and his family, saying that his move was not intended to cause any alarm since the boy asked if he could be hugged.

His office said that His Holiness often teases people he meets innocently and playfully.

“His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident,” part of the statement reads.

Also read: Woman crying out for justice as men who she claims defiled her daughter walk free

His Holiness was born on July 1935, in a small village called Taktser in northeastern Tibet.

He was recognized at the age of two, following Tibetan tradition, as the reincarnation of his predecessor the 13th Dalai Lama.

The Dalai Lamas are the manifestations of the Bodhisattva (Buddha) of Compassion, who chose to reincarnate to serve the people.

The Tibetan people are an East Asian ethnic group native to Tibet.

Their current population is estimated to be around 6.7 million.

The majority of them live in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China, and the provinces of Gansu, Qinghai, Sichuan, and Yunnan, as well as in India, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Also read: Wanted: Embu man drugs employer then defiles her daughter