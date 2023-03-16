Hollywood star Edi Gathegi is in Kenya





Edi Gathegi, one of the most successful actors of Kenyan origin in Hollywood, has returned to Kenya with a mission to help the country make its mark as a top global destination.

During his stay, he plans to engage with government officials, businesses, and individuals who share his vision of putting Kenya on the map.

My man Edi Gathegi in Nairobi @iamedigathegi pic.twitter.com/2WeIcPEInZ — Buddha Blaze ▶️ (@ItsBuddhaBlaze) March 14, 2023

According to a source who spoke to Nairobi News, “Edi Gathegi will be around for a few weeks and is open to speaking to serious individuals who care about Kenya, its arts, and culture.”

Today, Edi met with John Chirchir, the CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), who expressed his excitement at the meeting “the biggest Hollywood star.”

The two discussed possible areas of partnership in promoting and marketing Kenya’s tourism globally.

Edi, whose family also resides in Nairobi, plans to spend time with them during his stay. In a past interview with Nation, he said, “I’m inextricably bound to my roots. I know exactly where I came from, and you can’t take that out of yourself.”

Today I had the pleasure to host Edi Gathegi @iamedigathegi at the @magicalkenya offices, one of Kenya’s biggest Hollywood stars #magicalkenya pic.twitter.com/WpbVcxvrig — John Chirchir, HSC (@JohnChirchir) March 15, 2023

Edi was born in Nairobi’s Eastlands before moving to the United States at a young age and growing up in Albany, California.

His acting career began after he injured his knee while playing basketball at the University of California, and he opted to take an acting class as an “easy course.”

Edi has featured in over a dozen movies and television series, including Blacklist, House, Gone Baby Gone, Twilight, its sequel The Twilight Saga: New Moon, X-Men: First Class, and Jay Z’s Netflix film, The Harder They Fall.

Edi’s return to Kenya is not only a boost for the country’s tourism industry but also an inspiration for aspiring actors and creatives.

His success in Hollywood has proven that it’s possible to make it on the international stage while staying true to one’s roots.

The love coming outta Kenya right now. Bless y’all. 🙏🏿 #254 pic.twitter.com/lHQN88wWIr — Edi Gathegi (@iamedigathegi) February 6, 2021

