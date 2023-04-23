Holy job alert: All Saints Cathedral seeks provost

The front entrance to the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

The front entrance to the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE





Exactly one month after the Anglican Church of Kenya’s (ACK) outspoken provost at Nairobi’s All Saints Cathedral Church, the Reverend Sammy Wainaina, was transferred to London, the church has advertised for his replacement.

The ACK-owned ministry placed an advertisement in local newspapers and on its website this week, inviting all interested candidates to submit their applications by 4 May 2023.

According to the advertisement, the provost will be the overall parish priest in charge of All Saints Cathedral Church (ASC) and will report to Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit or Diocesan Bishop Sammy Wainaina.

“The Provost provides overall leadership to the Cathedral Ministry in articulating and implementing the vision, mission, strategic goals and overall operations of the Church while upholding the dignity, heritage and values of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK),” reads part of the advertisement.

The advertisement comes after the congregation was surprised by the church’s decision to send Wainaina to London to take up the role of adviser on Anglican Communion Affairs London.

According to a notice on Sunday, Wainaina will take up the role of Consultant on Anglican Communion Affairs London.

“Join us in celebrating the next chapter of leadership as the Provost of All Saints’ Cathedral transitions to the role of Adviser on Anglican Communion Affairs London,” it said.

The cathedral noted that Wainaina had served for 13 years and said he would leave a legacy of “strong leadership, robust pulpit ministry and steadfast discipleship”.

Wainaina has served as vicar, archdeacon, and assistant provost and has been provost since December 2013.

If you would like to replace him, these are the qualifications you will need to become Provost of All Saints Cathedral.

You must hold a Master’s degree from an institution accredited or recognised by the Commission for University Education (CUE) and one of the degrees must be in theology or divinity.

The candidate must also be a born-again Christian with at least 10 years of post-ordination experience, five of which must be in congregational leadership and management of a large church.

“Born again with a demonstrated commitment to Jesus Christ and the Word of God and an appreciation of the traditions and liturgy of the Anglican Church,” reads part of the statement.

The Cathedral Provost’s term of office is five years, renewable once.

