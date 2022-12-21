Homa Bay County led in candidates who sat for KCPE in hospital

A KCPE candidate tackles a paper at Ahero Sub County Hospital Kisumu in this picture taken on October 29, 2019. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A KCPE candidate tackles a paper at Ahero Sub County Hospital Kisumu in this picture taken on October 29, 2019. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP





Homa Bay County had the highest number of candidates who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in hospital.

According to the Cabinet Secretary of Education Ezekiel Machogu, some 147 candidates across the country sat for the examination while in hospital, with Homa Bay County accounting for 10 of those candidates.

Migori County followed with nine candidates, Busia had eight candidates while Narok, Bungoma, Kakamega and Kisii had seven candidates each.

Some candidates of the affected did their exams in hospitals after delivering while others were hospitalized with various ailments.

Also read: KCPE results – Why some candidates have scored zero in certain subjects

In Tharaka North, Tharaka Nithi County, a young girl did her exams in a maternity ward after giving birth on Monday morning.

On the other hand, 10 counties did not have candidates doing their exams in hospital. The counties are Taita Taveta, Tana River, Lamu, Murang’a, Marsabit, Samburu, Nandi, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera.

At the same time, the number of candidates who sat for the KCPE exam in the hospital this year decreased compared to last year, when 166 candidates were affected. Kakamega and Homa Bay Counties led with 17 and 16 candidates respectively.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE – How former Senator Anwar Loitiptip was attacked by thugs in Nairobi

Meanwhile, the Kenya Primary School Head Teachers Association (Kepsha) wants the Ministry of Education to stop forcing pregnant or sick candidates to sit for their national exams while in hospital.

Instead, Kepsha wants pregnant and sick candidates to be given a special test after being discharged from hospital.

Statistics from the Ministry of Education also show that a total of 10,483 candidates failed to take their exams this year. However, that number was less compared to 11,523 candidates last year.

Also read: Gachagua – I feel underqualified for DP job