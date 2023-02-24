Homa Bay MP wants homosexuals prosecuted and jailed for life





Member of Parliament for Homa Bay Town Peter Kaluma has proposed a bill that will prohibit any homosexual activities in the country.

In a letter addressed to the office of the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Mr Kaluma is seeking to table a motion before the House.

“I intend to bring legislation to criminalize and punish homosexuality and other unnatural sexual acts; and to further criminalize the promotion of such acts in Kenya,” the letter reads in part.

The legislator said his proposal is in line with Article 45 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya, which states that the family is the natural and fundamental unit of society and the necessary basis of social order, and shall enjoy the recognition and protection of the State.

Part two of the article says that every adult has the right to marry a person of the opposite sex, based on the free consent of the parties.

Mr Kaluma says the proposed bill will protect the family and will not only consolidate all existing laws relating to unnatural sexual acts but also increase the penalty for those convicted of engaging or promoting the acts to imprisonment for life or commensurate sentence.

“I request your office to grant necessary facilities in aid of this urgent endeavour,” the MP says in the letter.

Mr Kaluma has also taken his campaign online with a tweet saying that those who will be found to engage in homosexuality should be sentenced to life.

The MP further said there is a need to arrest homosexuality as well as bestiality and those other unnatural acts before the vices destroy the society.

This comes amid increasing cases of same-sex relationships in the country that has become common on social media platforms.

In May 2019, the High Court upheld the laws criminalizing homosexual acts between consenting adults.

However, Human Rights who expressed their displeasure with the ruling claimed that the country moved a step backwards in matters related to equality.

