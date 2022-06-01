Hopelessly in love Harmonize tattoos Kajala’s face on his leg





Fans of Tanzanian singer Harmonize have been thrown into speculation after the artiste was spotted in what appears to be a tattoo of actress Frida Kajala’s face on his right calf.

A video shared by the musician while working out at the gym gives a glimpse of the tattoo partially concealed by long white socks.

The online community was however quick to notice the tattoo, fueling speculations that it could be that of the Bongo artiste’s old flame’s face.

Last year, Kajala, who is also a businesswoman, inked the letter ‘H’ on her neck. But she later covered it up after breaking up with the singer. Harmonize too had tattooed the initial ‘K’, but upon nasty breakup he changed it to ‘Konde Gang’’.

The couple recently got back together after the actress forgave the singer who is reported to have cheated on her with her Paula Kajala a year ago.

This followed months of the Kwangwaru hitmaker’s relentless efforts to win back the actress. The singer had gone to the extent of erecting a billboard worth Sh500,000 confessing his love for the actress while asking for a second chance.

The singer took his covert seduction a notch higher by gifting Kajala two Range Rovers, both of which had the curvaceous actresses name on the plate.

However, his extravagance was interpreted by some netizens as clout chasing in the name of trying to win back his ex-girlfriend’s heart, claims which Harmonize denied, stating that he is just a man who is in love and wants his woman back.

But things got better for Harmonize when Kajala unblocked the singer and followed him back on Instagram, saying that she had chosen to forgive him.