Horror: How Kitengela mother killed and fed on remains of her two-year-old child





Residents of Kitengela have been left in shock after following an incident in which a woman stabbed her two-year-old child to death, dismembered the body and fed on the remains.

Olivia Naseren 24, a Fourth Year Commerce student at a local university is alleged to have killed her child, Glory Njeri, after she parted ways with the minor’s father.

According to a police report, the woman is said to have cut her baby into pieces before feeding on the intestines and kidney, in an incident that enraged area residents.

Neighbours who had the minor’s screams rushed to the house suspecting that criminals had attacked the homestead only to find the young mother naked and violently attacking her daughter while singing nursery school rhymes.

The horrifying attack was captured on video by neighbours who tried in vain to break the door.

When the neighbours managed to break the door and get into the house, the toddler was already dead while the young mother had collapsed.

According to the neighbours, the parents of the young mother, who live in the same house, were not at home at the time of the incident.

Police said the woman who is admitted to a local hospital will be arraigned after police interrogate her and ascertain the motive of the killing.

Outgoing Kitengela OCS David Shani confirmed the incident and saying the police are seeking to establish if the murder was premeditated.

“The remaining parts of her child are at the Kitengela sub-county hospital mortuary. The case is being handled by the DCI,” Shani said.

The latest incident comes days after a 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her lover inside a Kitengela eatery in what is suspected to be a case of love gone sour. Patrick Kioko and Gertrude Wayua Mutiso worked together at the pizza outlet.

During interrogation, the suspect told police that he was upset when he realised Wayua was meeting one of the managers at her place of work.

“This is a woman I loved so much. I was just bitter that she decided to hurt me right at our place of work,” he told the police.

The suspect further told officers that he was still in pain but regretted his actions as the lady he loved so much was no more.