Hot movies and series that will keep you warm this chilly weekend





The weekend is here. Sure, you could just chill in the house or better still go out. But when you come from your night out you may want to relax the following day. You could even convince yourself that you’re going to do the cleaning chores that you’ve been postponing for a while, or learn a new skill.

But let’s be honest for a minute. The truth is that you’re going to sit on that couch, snacking away and watch something on telly. Look, I’m not judging because I do same thing all the time.

So, to spice up your nights in and keep the biting July cold away this weekend, here’s a list of five good movies that you should consider watching. Streaming on Netflix, Showmax, DSTV and Hulu, they range from awesome action flicks, drama series, animation and reality shows.

1. The Harder They Fall – If you are a lover of the countryside with the cowboys, you will definitely love this one. When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men – the hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler) – and a surprising adversary-turned-ally.

2. Casino Royale – I don’t know if this counts as a hot take, but Daniel Craig’s first entry is the best of the Bond bunch. It’s everything you want in a Bond movie, plus everything you didn’t know you wanted in a Bond movie. Character development! Actual romance! Parkour! Scrotal torture! (Okay, we actually didn’t need that last one – but somehow it works!)

3. Love Island – If you are like me, always in search of some spice, drama, romance this one has all that. Love Island is a sizzling summer series based on the international smash hit and cultural phenomenon. The matchmaking begins as a group of single “Islanders” come together in a stunning villa in Las Vegas, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance and ultimately, relationships.

4. Kyallo Kulture – This one is a 13-part reality series that dives into the personal lives of Betty Kyallo, one of Kenya’s most prominent media personalities and a thriving entrepreneur, and her bold younger sisters, Mercy and Gloria.

5. My First Kill – If you just love teen drama that reminds you of your younger self, then you will definitely enjoy this one. Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope because one is a vampire and the other is a vampire hunter – and both are ready to make their first kill!

6. The Wife – This movie interweaves the story of the couple’s youthful passion and ambition with a portrait of a marriage, 30 plus years later. It’s about a lifetime’s shared compromises, secrets, betrayals, and mutual love. This plot is chronological, although major parts of the film are told in flashback.