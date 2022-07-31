House help in court for stealing Sh30,000 from her employer





A Nairobi house help who stole her Sh30,000 from her employer and absconded duty has been charged with theft. Lilian Akoth Ochieng was charged with stealing the money from her employer at Akiba Estate in South C, Nairobi on July 19, 2022.

On the said date, Ms Ochieng had been left in the house as her employer went to a hospital when she took a piggy bank containing the cash and went away with it.

Her employer did not know until six days later when she found the piggy bank missing. She questioned the accused about it but she denied knowing the money’s whereabouts.

Ms Ochieng later stopped going to work and did not pick her employer’s calls. When she was traced and arrested the accused allegedly confessed to the police that she stole the money and gave it to her boyfriend who spent all the money in a few days.

The accused denied the charges before Resident Magistrate Jacqueline Ojwang at the Kibera Law Courts. She was released on a bond of Sh100,000 and an alternative cash bail of a similar amount. The case will be mentioned on August 15, 2022 for a pretrial and fixing of hearing dates.