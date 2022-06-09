House help in court for theft of Sh500k ring





A Nairobi house help, who is suspected of stealing an engagement ring worth Sh500, 000, is facing charges of theft.

Beatrice Kavesa Lundava has been charged with stealing the ring from Catherine Chepkemboi Kipsang’s house in Muthaiga estate in Nairobi on a day between May 9 and May 20, 2022.

Ms Kipsang had kept the ring inside a drawer in her bedroom on May 9 but when she went to pick it on May 20 she found it missing.

Ms Lundava had been contracted to work for Ms Kipsang for three days in a week alongside another part-time employee during the same period.

They all had access to the bedroom where the ring was kept but none of them admitted to knowing the whereabouts of the ring. Ms Lundava was arrested after interrogation by the police.

The accused denied the charges before Resident Magistrate Jaqueline Onjwang at the Kibera Law Courts. She was released on a bond of Sh500, 000 and an alternative cash bail of a similar amount. The case will be mentioned on June 28, 2022 for a pretrial and fixing of hearing dates.