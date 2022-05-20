House help linked to Sh104m burglary detained by police

Shelmith Kiprono when she appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A Nairobi house help suspected to have colluded with other suspects who stole cash and jewelry worth Sh104 million from her employer is being held by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Shelmith Kiprono alias Jerop is in custody at Langata police station as the DCI continues conducting investigations.

Police have already recovered Sh2.5 million suspected to be part of the stolen money from the suspect who has also admitted the same at Kibera Law Courts when she was presented before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Bhoke. Four of her accomplices have similarly been charged with theft.

The five are facing charges of stealing the money from Ms Kiprono’s employer Samar Al-kindy.

Inspector Daniel Opiyo, who is leading in the investigations, obtained custodial orders to detain Ms Kiprono who is believed to be the main suspect in the caset. The matter will be mentioned on May 26 when the suspect will be charged.

Ms Kiprono was arrested in Eldoret town by a team of officers drawn from DCI’s Special Service Unit and Criminal Intelligence and Research Bureau following intelligence. She led the detectives to her hideout in Kabarnet township where she had rented a house.

A search was conducted in the house where the huge sum of money was recovered. Also recovered were receipts for items she purchased between May 6th and 13th.

The theft was reported at the police station on May 5 by Al-kindy’s employee Athanus Mutiso. At the time Al-kindy had travelled to Oman to visit her husband.

According to an affidavit filed at the court by inspector Opiyo, Mutiso had visited Al-kindy’s residence in Sun Valley Estate in Langata to meet some contractors who were to do some work there.

But on arrival, Ms Kiprono, who resides in the servant’s quarter, was not in the compound and the gate was locked. Mr Mutiso called Al-kindy’s sister who gave him keys to the house and upon gaining entry, they found the servants’ quarters doors wide open.

They found the backdoor that allows access to the main house through the kitchen also open. They walked in to find the doors at the sitting room open.

“in the sitting room, they found a cupboard attached to the wall, where the owner of the house encloses a metallic safe, open and the box enclosing the safe on the floor there were impressions on the floor tiles of something heavy having been dragged from the cupboard out of the house through the main door,” the affidavit reads in part.

Mr Mutiso attempted to call Ms Kiprono but her phones were switched off. Mutiso then informed Al-kindy who instructed him to report the matter to police.