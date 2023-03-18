Nanny steals employer’s clothes, foodstuff and abandons infant baby





Police in Mombasa have launched a manhunt for a house help who abandoned her employer’s one-year-old baby after stealing clothes, foodstuff and two mobile phones.

According to the baby’s mother, Yvonne Atieno, the incident happened on Friday after she left the 20-year-old nanny at home with her child.

“When I came back home she was nowhere to be seen. I tried reaching her on phone but she was not responding to my calls,” Ms Atieno.

Ms Atieno said she was then shocked to see the landlord’s daughter enter her house while carrying the baby.

“This was a lady who approached me at her lowest moment and I agreed to house her plus her own kid. I cannot believe such a thing can happen from someone I really helped,” Ms Atieno said who reported the matter at Inuka Police Station in Mombasa County.

Last year, a 20-year-old woman was imprisoned for five years after she was found guilty of molesting a 5-month-old baby.

The accused identified, Ms Catherine Mukoya, who was working as a housekeeper, allegedly fed the baby with nasal fluids.

Ms Mukoya was also accused of inserting her fingers into the baby’s private parts and then placing them on the child’s mouth in an incident that happened on July 28, 2022 at Fedha estate.

