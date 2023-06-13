How 6-year-old was brutally killed by her mother in Rongai





A school in Ongata Rongai is mourning the demise of one of their students after she was stabbed and killed by her mother while she slept.

Six-year-old Tamara Atieno, who was in grade two at Olerai Primary School, met her death together with her two-year-old brother in an incident that also left their father, Rodgers Andere, 30, nursing stab wounds last week.

The school described the deceased pupil as pleasant and joyful.

“The school is mourning the tragic death of Tamara Amani Atieno, a pupil in Grade 2 Blue at Oleral Primary School. Tamara joined our school in 2019 in Playgroup at the Joliday Nursery School Annex and was a pleasant and joyful member of our student community until her untimely passing on 8th June 2023,” the school said.

The school asked for prayers as it urged its community to support the bereaved family. It also set up a pay bill number to help raise funds from well-wishers to help support the family.

“We are liaising with the family for further guidance on funeral arrangements. We have opened a condolence book at the Olerai Primary School reception for the school community to register their condolences,” the school said.

After committing the heinous crime, Christine Karimi, 28, also tried taking her own life by stabbing herself several times.

She is currently at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and has been placed under 24-hour police guard. She is expected to be arraigned in court this week.

Neighbours said the couple had argument at their home at Taaria Apartments along Maasai Lodge Road on the night of June 8, after the husband came home late. Minutes later, they heard the him calling for help.

Police said the woman allegedly stabbed her husband, three times in the head and neck after he returned home around 1am.

Police were called to the scene and took the bodies of the two children, who were still in bed, to the mortuary.

Kajiado North Police Commander Hussein Gura said they had recovered the murder weapon, a kitchen knife, and had launched investigations.