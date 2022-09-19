How a British national lost Sh4 million while heading to lunch date





A British national over the weekend lost Sh4 million in Nairobi in unclear circumstances.

A police report seen by Nairobi News revealed that Mr Patrick John Mccaffey had hired a motor vehicle from Hilton Double Tree hotel located in Kilimani and he was heading to Galleria Business Club.

He told the police that the vehicle was being driven by Mr Rodrick Ochieng Odhiambo.

“The foreigner was heading to Galleria Business Club together with his wife for lunch leaving a travelling bag between him and the wife while seated,” the report filed at Hardy Police Station in Lang’ata Sub-County read in part.

However, when they got up and ready for departure he realised that the bag was missing.

Mr John told the police that the bag contained cash in various denominations totalling Sh4 million and they went ahead and reviewed CCTV footage that captured two women making away with the bag.

Police officers visited the scene and nabbed Mr Odhiambo who is currently being grilled by detectives attached to the police station.

He will also be arraigned in court.

Nairobi News has established that Mr Odhiambo told the police that he did not know the women who made away with the bag.

According to his statement, he had been tasked with taking the victim to his lunch date which he faithfully did and equally received his pay.

Last month, two police officers were nabbed for allegedly robbing an Egyptian national who was under arrest.

The two suspects pounced on the victim moments after he had purchased some household items from a warehouse in the city.

“It was reported by one namely Susan Makena director Apogee Warehouse Group that today (Thursday) the 05/05/2022 at around 10.40 hrs, she received a call from the victim namely Noaman Mosaad Abdelaziz Awadella Egyptian national who informed her that he had been arrested by officers and he was being taken to the Industrial Area Police station,” the police report reads in part.

Police say that the Warehouse director went to the Industrial Area Police station but could not locate the victim there adding that he later informed her that the suspects had taken him to Imaara Mall.

The report further revealed that she proceeded to the mall and met with the victim who was in the company of the two officers drawn from the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) officers.

